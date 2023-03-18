SOFTBALL
GAINESVILLE 4, BRENTSVILLE 0: Alyssa Brady threw a no-hitter and struck out 11 to lead the Cardinals to the non-district win Friday.
Gainesville (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the first and three in the second.
Natalie Shankle was 2 for 2 with two RBI and two walks. Cameryn Denhup was 1 for 2 (a double) with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks.
BATTLEFIELD 13, COLGAN 2: Trinity Gaither was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a home run as the Bobcats’ offense produced 17 hits in the non-district win.
Allie Daniels added two RBI and Madison Johnson was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Bailey Lavin earned the win. She pitched two innings and allowed two hits. Battlefield is now 2-0.
GAR-FIELD 20, PARK VIEW-STERLING 0: Natalie Figaro was 4 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored and Arianna Chimera was 1 for 2 with three RBI and one run scored as the Red Wolves improved to 2-0.
Amaya McPherson was 3 for 3 with four runs scored. She also pitched 4.1 innings and struck out eight and allowed one hit for the win.
OSBOURN PARK 11, FOREST PARK 1: The host Yellow Jackets (2-1) jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning.
Lead-off batter Cordia Hirschy recorded four RBI and was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Jenna Wilson went 3 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Samantha Borrayo struck out six and allowed one hit in three innings for the win.
BASEBALL
OSBOURN PARK 9, BROOKE POINT 8: The host Yellow Jackets scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Toby Rhodes led Osbourn Park (1-2) with five RBI. He went 1 for 4 with two runs scored and a home run.
Robert Shearin got the win in relief. He pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two hits and struck out one.
COLONIAL FORGE 9, WOODBRIDGE 1: Aidan Walker struck out seven and gave up one run and seven hits in five innings for the win.
Zach Colangelo was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI for Colonial Forge (1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 1, GAINESVILLE 0: Valentina Nardone scored the game's only goal off a Peyton McGovern assist in the Tigers’ non-district win Friday.
Haley Garber was in goal for Brentsville (1-0) preserving the shutout with the help of solid defensive efforts from Madilyn Rolader, Savannah Vonderhaar, and Aubrey Earman.
COLGAN 2, BATTLEFIELD 0: The game's first score came off an own goal in the first half.
Samantha DeGuzman scored Colgan's second goal in the second half.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 0, MANASSAS PARK 0: For Osbourn Park, Jonathan Guzman was a big contributor in the midfield and Luis Argueta and Kevin Sandoval played extremely well to help keep the shut out for Osbourn Park.
