Early in the fourth quarter, with her team locked in a tight, seesaw battle with Patriot in Wednesday night’s Class 6 Region B semifinals, Woodbridge senior guard Amani Melendez said she looked into the stands and saw her former coach Tamika Dudley rooting for the Vikings.

“I looked up at her and [knew] it was game time,” Melendez said.

To that point, Melendez had scored 16 points (including four three-pointers), but once “game time” started, Melendez found another gear, scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter and the two overtime periods en route to a career-high 38 points, lifting Woodbridge to a 66-58 victory.

The Vikings host Friday’s 6:30 p.m. region final against visiting Osbourn Park and secured a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 2019 when the Vikings, led by Dudley and including Melendez, won the Class 6 state title.

In a game that was one of the most riveting girls’ basketball games in the area from start to finish in recent memory, Woodbridge (18-6) used its depth, experience, and athleticism to pull away in the second overtime.

Patriot (17-7) expended quite a bit of energy to keep Melendez and her teammates down for three quarters and ultimately appeared to run out of gas, shooting just 14.3 percent (1 for 7) from the field in the second overtime period, including three missed three-point attempts.

Woodbridge, which has now won 13 of its past 14 games, used three three-pointers in the first quarter to build a 13-10 lead and maintained the lead at halftime. Patriot forced Woodbridge to go just 12 of 33 from the field (36.3 percent) in the first half. However, the Pioneers shot 30.7 percent from the field (8 for 26) in the first half.

After trailing by as many as seven points at 22-15 in the second quarter, Patriot got a lift from Katie Creswick, who scored eight points, including two three-point baskets, to pull within 24-21 at the half.

Woodbridge increased its lead to 37-31 in the third quarter, using two three-pointers by Melendez and one by Mackenzie Burke. But Patriot was equal to the challenge, pulling within 39-38, with 5:19 to play on a three-pointer by Emily Casey, one of two treys in a 35-second span for Patriot.

Later in the quarter, Melendez made it 42-41 with a running layup, but moments later Banks took the ball at the top of the circle, dribbled around two defenders, and penetrated the lane beautifully to give the Pioneers a 43-42 lead.

With 28.8 to play, Casey made 1 of 2 free throws to make it 46-44 before Melendez took matters into her own hands, sinking a clutch jumper from the top of the circle with 17 seconds left to tie the game at 46-46, sending it to overtime.

In the first OT, Melendez executed a three-point play with 3:52 left to make it 49-46 before Banks made a driving layup to pull the Pioneers within 49-48.

Melendez made one of two free throws before Banks sank a pair to tie the game at 50-50. Later in the quarter, Melendez made a layup that gave the Vikings a 55-52 lead with 54 seconds to play. After Maya Pitts sank one free throw with 43.2 seconds to play that gave Woodbridge a 56-52 lead, Vikings coach Mark Hines called a time out, despite being out of timeouts. Hines was assessed a technical foul and Banks made just one of the ensuing two free throws.

The miss proved pivotal when Banks hit a three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left to tie the game at 56-56 and send the game to a second overtime.

“I would have sworn on my life that I had another timeout because I did not use all of the timeouts in regulation,” Hines said. “But it worked out.”

In the second overtime, Woodbridge switched to a full-court, man-to-man defense that forced the Patriots to take bad shots, and the Vikings took advantage with a 10-2 run.

“I knew our depth would help us in the end,” Hines said. “Their [Patriot’s] big three [Banks, Ella Negron and Emily Casey] played their hearts out, but they also got tired and that helped us in the second overtime.”

Melendez said she was proud of the team’s play when the pressure was on.

“It was a little emotional there towards the end,” Melendez said. “I was talking to them, telling them to keep calm. We definitely kept our composure.”

To that end, Woodbridge did not commit a turnover in either overtime period, while Patriot committed a total of five turnovers in the extra frames.

Patriot coach Antoinette Wadsworth said the Pioneers had a lot to be proud of despite the loss that ended their season.

“This team has a lot of potential [and] we only lose one senior [Anessa Farrish], so there’s a lot to be excited about for next year,” Wadsworth said. “I’m very proud of this team. A 17-7 record is an impressive record. We had plays we could have made that might have made the outcome different, but that’s what happens in the playoffs.”

Wadsworth praised the play of Banks, who scored 14 of her team’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and the overtimes. She finished with a team-high 18 points overall.

“It’s called having heart and all of our players have it,” Wadsworth said. “Our girls work very hard in practice to be able to play [well] in games like this. It was our game to win and we had our chances.”

PATRIOT (17-7) Upperman 1 0-0 3, Casey 3 1-2 10, Smith 1 3-4 5, Banks 5 6-8 18, Negron 6 2-4 14, Creswick 3 0-0 8. Totals—19 12-18 58.

WOODBRIDGE (18-6) Kellum 1 0-0 2, Melendez 10 11-14 38, Burke 2 2-2 7, Pitts 2 1-2 6, Wilkins 0 2-2 2, Smith 1 1-6 3, Washington 3 0-0 8. Totals—19 18-25 66.

Halftime score—Woodbridge 24-21. Regulation score—Tied, 46-46. End first overtime—Tied 56-56. Three-point goals—Patriot 8 (Casey 3, Banks 2, Creswick 2, Upperman), Woodbridge 8 (Melendez 5, Washington 2, Burke). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—Woodbridge coach Hines.