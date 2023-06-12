Hylton High School graduate Andre Scrubb is now with Diablos Rojos del Mexico.
Scrubb had his contract purchased by the Mexican Baseball League team. Scrubb was playing for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at the time. The Blue Crabs announced the transaction June 8.
When he departed Southern Maryland, Scrubb led the Atlantic League in saves, while posting a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 18 in 15.2 innings.
Scrubb began the season with Southern Maryland after playing in the Los Angeles and Houston Astros’ organizations.
Scrubb elected free agency in November. He battled injuries in 2022.
Scrubb began the 2022 season on the 60-day injured list as a member of the Houston Astros’ Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land.
He ended up pitching in five games with a 0-1 record and 4.05 ERA with Class A Fayetteville.
In 2020 and 2021, Scrubb pitched for the Astros, going 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA.
The Gastonia Honey Hunters of the Atlantic League announced June 1 it had signed Battlefield graduate Nick Wells.
The left-handed pitcher spent last season with Southern Maryland.
Wells was a third-round pick out of Battlefield by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. He also played in the Seattle Mariners’ and Washington Nationals’ organizations, getting as high as Triple-A with Washington.
