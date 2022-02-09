Forest Park senior Angel Jones scored 32 points Tuesday night as the Bruins celebrated their seniors with a 57-30 rout of the Potomac Panthers.
Jones totaled 14 points in the first half and 18 in the second.
Characterized by head coach Chris Baynham alongside Jones as “the two players we count on the most”, junior Trinity Galindo added 14 points of her own for Forest Park (9-1 in Cardinal District, 11-8 overall). For Potomac (12-3, 9-2), Olivea Puller led with 7 points.
Forest Park is now tied with Woodbridge for first in the district. The Bruins play at Colgan Wednesday and then at Woodbridge Friday to close out the regular season. Woodbridge hosts Potomac Wednesday.
The first scoring for the night was done by Potomac’s Tiana Jackson, before Jones jump started a 5-0 run for Forest Park. After four straight points by Potomac junior Lajayla Lipscomb to give the lead back to the Panthers, the Bruins hit three straight 3-pointers (two by Jones, one by Gomez) to bring the first quarter to a close with an eight point lead.
After some quick scoring by the Panthers to open the second, Jones scored the next five points for the Bruins to expand their lead to 10. Potomac then responded with five of their own, with four in a row by Puller. The last three minutes were all Forest Park, as they scored the final seven points of the quarter, five coming from Galindo, to head into the half up 12.
Following a free throw by Puller to open the third quarter, Forest Park went on a tear, scoring 10 of the next 12 points, with six of those coming from sophomore Brianna Shelton. The two teams then went back and forth over the end of the quarter, with Galindo hitting another three and Jackson scoring two for the Panthers.
Jones kicked off the fourth quarter in the exact same way she ended the third, scoring five of the first seven points around two for Potomac by the elder Lipscomb. Following a short 4-0 run for the Panthers, Forest Park scored the next eight points. Potomac senior Logan Neal scored the final four points of the game.
When asked about the importance of the team’s win, Baynham said that the district championship was on the back of everyone’s mind.
“We lost to Potomac the last time we played them, so tonight’s win was really big in terms of just getting over that hump," Baynham said.
In terms of Jones, he added that “She’s really on a mission this year with the chance of winning player of the year honors. (Trinity) Galindo has been a great addition, and after initially taking some time to find her footing, has really started to impact both sides of the court.”
