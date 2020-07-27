Highland School senior Angelo Brizzi announced Monday evening his commitment to Villanova for men's college basketball.
Brizzi, the son of former long-time Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson) boys basketball coach Pat Brizzi, chose the Wildcats over his seven other finalists: Arizona, Michigan, California, Northwestern, Colorado, Davidson and Dartmouth. Brizzi had 33 total offers, including ones from Georgetown, Yale, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and LSU.
Brizzi, a 6-foot-4 point guard, averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals in 30 games this past season in leading 28-3 Highland to the VISAA Division 2 state semifinals for the first time in school history. He shot 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line.
He is a two-time VISAA Division 2 first-team, all-state selection and Delaney Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Brizzi has scored 1,633 career points. Brizzi is rated the nation's No. 118 prospect and Virginia's No. 3 prospect for the class of 2021 by 247Sports.
Pat Brizzi coached at Unity Reed for 18 seasons before stepping down after the 1997-98 season.
