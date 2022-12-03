Tristan Evans shrugged his shoulders as if to say why would he savor one moment over another? Or expect his team to do the same?
The Freedom-Woodbridge quarterback set a state record for most touchdown passes thrown in a season Saturday to help the Eagles defeat visiting Western Branch 69-14 in the Class 6 state semifinals.
But outside of public address announcer Jay Gholson mentioning the milestone to the crowd over the loud speakers, Evans and his teammates acted no different than they would for any other score. There was no game ball presentation during or after the win.
Instead, Evans and his teammates stayed focused on the bigger purpose of Saturday’s game: Win and play for a state title.
They will get that chance now when they play Madison (11-3) Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University. Freedom (14-0) last reached the state final in 2018 when it lost 49-7 to Manchester. Madison beat Fairfax (13-1) 31-21 in Saturday’s other state semifinal.
The Eagles are looking to become the first Prince William County high school to win a state football title since Battlefield accomplished the feat in 2010.
“It’s about taking that step from good to great,” said Freedom head coach Darryl Overton.
It was another collective team effort on both sides of the ball as Freedom dominated from the start and overwhelmed a Western Branch team that never got on track.
“We played fast and smart,” Evans said. “It was just another day at the office.”
The host Eagles scored the game’s first two touchdowns on their first two drives in the just over two minutes.
Although Western Branch got within seven on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Taquan Trotman to Paul Billups with 2:23 left in the first quarter, it could not hold off Freedom’s prolific offense.
The Eagles, who hold the state record for most points scored in a season now with 904, closed out the quarter with one more touchdown and then added four more in the second quarter to take a 49-7 halftime lead.
Freedom (14-0) finished the first half with 462 yards of offense on 27 plays. Junior quarterback Tristan Evans was 9 for 9 passing for 212 yards with four touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. added 145 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns (one passing and one receiving).
For the game, Freedom totaled 711 yards of offense. Evans was 13 of 13 passing for 338 yards and five touchdowns passes that gives him 59 this season. Overton finished with 183 rushing yards.
“With those early scores, it was so hard to bounce back,” said Western Branch head coach Rashad Cook.
The Bruins (11-3) also turned the ball over three times against Freedom (two interceptions, one fumble). Outside of the Billups’ touchdown reception in the first quarter, Freedom, led by defensive end TJ Bush, shut Western Branch’s offense down. In the first half alone, the Bruins recorded minus 28 yards of total offense.
Billups, a University of North Carolina commitment, scored Western Branch’s other touchdown off a kickoff return to start the third quarter.
“My hats off to coach Overton,” Cook said. “They got out there quick.”
While the offensive game plan stayed the same coming into Saturday’s state semifinal, Overton said he revamped the defensive strategy Monday after conferring with his assistants who felt Overton was trying to do too much. Overton revamped the game plan by keeping it simple.
“The coaches kept me grounded,” Overton said.
