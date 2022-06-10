Colgan High School’s baseball team entered the 2022 season with legitimate state title aspirations.
The Sharks returned all but three players from last season’s 15-1 Class 6 state finalist that lost to Madison 2-1. Eight of those returners were committed to college baseball programs, including six at the Division I level, four to Virginia Tech.
But on Friday afternoon in a game that lasted just over three hours and was the only remaining one from the full slate at John Champe High School, Herndon continued its run of walk-off wins by defeating Colgan 2-1 in 10 innings in a Class 6 state semifinal.
In the bottom of the 10th, Matthew Neach ended the Sharks’ season with a single to right field that scored Mitch Maurer from second base for the game-winning run.
Herndon (20-7), which has four won straight extra-inning games, meets Freedom-South Riding (25-2) Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at John Champe for the state championship. Freedom scored five runs in the top of seventh to rally past Lake Braddock 8-6 in Friday’s first semifinal.
Colgan, looking to become Prince William County’s first state baseball champion since 1995 and ranked No. 30 in the nation by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association, closes out at 25-2.
“We had so many chances to win this game,” Sharks’ head coach Mike Colangelo said. “They were the better team I guess. It’s hard to swallow.”
Colgan arrived Friday having outscored its opponents 253-21 anchored by a pitching that had recorded 13 shutouts in 26 games.
But the Sharks struggled to disrupt Herndon’s pitching duo of Connor Godshalk and Kyle Henson. The two combined for 15 strikeouts in 10 innings, while allowing five hits. Each tossed five innings with Henson earning the win in relief. Colgan only recorded one hit off Henson.
“It was nothing [Herndon] did,” Colangelo said. “We didn’t execute all game. We knew they were going to throw 80 percent breaking balls, but we didn’t hit it.”
After tying the game 1-1 in the top of the fourth, Colgan’s best chance to take the lead came in the top of the sixth. The Sharks loaded the bases on three walks, one off Godshalk and then two off Henson. But the inning ended when Matthew Westley grounded out to Henson who flipped the ball to first for the final out.
The defeat overshadowed a brilliant pitching performance by senior Brandon Cassedy, who took the loss. The Christopher Newport University commitment struck out 12 over the final 6.1 innings after relieving starter Ryan Kennedy (3.0 innings pitch, one hit, one run, three strikeouts and five walks).
Colangelo planned on pitching Cassedy at some point and with good reason. The Cardinal District and Region B player of the year has been lights out over the last two seasons for Colgan. After going 4-0 as a junior, Cassedy came into Friday’s game with an 8-0 record, 82 strikeouts, five earned runs allowed and 12 walks in 52 innings.
“Brandon Cassedy is a stud,” Colangelo said. “That’s your headline.”
Herndon led 1-0 in the bottom of the first on a fly ball that fell between short and third. Shortstop Carter Newman collected the loose ball and threw to second baseman Evan Blanchard. Hill Naski was out going to second. Blanchard threw home, but the ball was short coming to catcher Jae’dan Carter and Liam Wilson scored.
Colgan tied the game up on back-to-back singles by Caden Colangelo and John Stansbury.
“I’ll go to bed tonight knowing we’re the best team in the state,” Colangelo said “But I tip my hat to them. They showed a lot of character.”
