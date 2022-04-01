OSBOURN PARK 9, JOHN CHAMPE 6: The Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break the tie and win Friday’s Cedar Run District game on the road.
Osbourn Park (1-2 in district, 2-3 overall) led 4-0 until the bottom of the second when John Champe scored all its runs.
For Osbourn Park, Keith Davis was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, Victor Nardone 1 for 2 with one run scored and two RBIs and Bobby Shearin 1 for 1 with one two RBIs.
PATRIOT 10, OSBOURN 3: Matthew Boyd went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and one run scored to pace Patriot’s offense.
Ryan Fyvie and Hayden Goff added two runs apiece. AJ Shepard and Mason Balsis each scored three runs and walked a combined six times, four for Balsis.
Jordan Capuano was the winning pitcher. He struck out five in 3.2 innings and allowed three runs, four walks and four hits.
Patriot is 2-1 overall and in the Cedar Run District.
POTOMAC 7, GAR-FIELD 0: Carlos Carvallo and Evan Kashmer combined on a three-hitter in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win.
Carvallo pitched the first six innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits and five walks.
Offensively, Matt Drumgold was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and a solo homer. Tyler Blake and Carter Lowery each had two RBIs. Potomac is 3-0 in the district and 4-1 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 4, LIBERTY-BEALETON 3: The Tigers scored all their runs in the bottom of the sixth in the non-district win.
Danny Farrell had two RBIs for Brentsville (5-2). JJ Hand earned the win. He started the game and struck out seven over 6.1 innings.
BATTLEFIELD 10, GAINESVILLE 0: Carson Estridge tossed a one-hitter in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win. The West Virginia signee struck out six and allowed no walks in five innings.
Carson Cho, J.P. Williams and Grayson Snead each had two RBIs for Battlefield (4-0, 5-1).
COLONIAL FORGE 7, FOREST PARK 5: Forest Park took a 5-3 lead going into the top of the fifth when visiting Colonial Forge scored three runs to secure the non-district win.
Andrew Cheripka had two RBIs for Forest Park (3-3).
