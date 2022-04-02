BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 2, WOODBRIDGE 0: Goals were scored by Jayden Ansah and Mikey Eberle. Assists by Eddy Ruiz for both goals. Moises Rodriguez played all 80 minutes and kept the clean sheet with a crucial PK save in the second half.
Forest Park is 2-1-1 in the Cardinal District and 2-3-1 overall.
OSBOURN 2, PATRIOT 1: Goals for Osbourn (4-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-0 overall) were scored by Daniel Ramirez and Noel Sotelo. Erith Garcia had an assist.
JOHN CHAMPE 2, OSBOURN PARK 1 (OT): Ben Jones scored Osbourn Park’s one goal. The Yellow Jackets are 1-1-1 in the Cedar Run District and 3-1-1 overall.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 10, JOHN CHAMPE 6: Kendra Harris had four goals and two ground balls, Erin Sweeney scored three goals, Lucy Shafer recorded two goals and one assist and Grace Patane recorded two assists in the Bobcats’ win.
Gracie Lint totaled 16 saves in goal for Battlefield (3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.