BRENTSVILLE 14, LIBERTY-BEALETON 4: Natalie Quinlan and Ellie Post combined for seven RBIs to lead the Tigers’ offense Friday night.
Quinlan finished the night 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Post was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Both hit home runs.
Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight over five innings while giving up three earned runs and 11 hits. Brentsville is 4-3.
OSBOURN PARK 12, JOHN CHAMPE 4: Ella Onstott went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored for Osbourn Park (2-1 in the Cedar Run District, 5-1 overall).
Alena Hillyard earned the win. She pitched the first five innings and struck out seven, while allowing four hits, five walks and three earned runs.
Darrah Nickens pitched the final two innings and struck out five.
BATTLEFIELD 12, GAINESVILLE 2: Rowan Coale hit a three-run homer for her lone hit of the night and Aiko Conaway and Casey Sneath each had two RBIs for Battlefield (3-0 in Cedar Run District, 7-0 overall).
Bailey Lavin picked up the win. She struck out four in five innings and allowed one walk, five hits and two runs.
PATRIOT 13, OSBOURN 2: Ella Robertson went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a homer in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Emily Casey was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Maura Murphy was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored with a homer as well.
Reagan Trottman was the winning pitcher. She struck out five in five innings. Patriot is 2-0 in the district and 3-2 overall.
RIVERSIDE 10, WOODBRIDGE 2: Riverside broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third followed by four in the fourth. Woodbridge falls to 2-2.
