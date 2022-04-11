EDDIE HOPE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
HYLTON 6, POTOMAC 5: The host Bulldogs won their first game of the season Monday.
Hylton (1-8) scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth when David Bowling was hit by a pitch, which brought in the run.
The game was tied 3-3 after the first inning before Potomac (4-4) scored two runs in the top of the second.
Moises Perez also had an RBI for Hylton.
Perez started the game and struck out nine in 4.2 innings. Chase Gillispie struck out four in the final 2.1 innings.
BATTLEFIELD 10, OSBOURN PARK 4: Ethan Owen, Carson Cho and Brice Shumate combined for 12 strikeouts and allowed five hits and one earned run in the Bobcats’ non-district win.
Owen was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine in four innings. Shumate earned the after going the final two innings.
Grayson Snead was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. J.P. Williams, Cooper Harris, Kyle Zambrana and Austin Cardran each had two hits for Battlefield (7-1).
COLGAN 8, WOODBRIDGE 1: The host Sharks (10-0) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and then added their final five in the second.
Ryan Kennedy led Colgan with three RBIs. Brandon Cassedy (one RBI) and Brett Renfrow (two RBIs) each homered and Matthew Westley had two RBIs.
Renfrow struck out seven and allowed one run, two hits and three walks in 4.2 innings for the win. Evan Blanchard pitched the final 2.1 innings and struck out four.
OSBOURN 5, WASHINGTON-LIBERTY 4: Ryan Donahue was the winning pitcher. He struck out three, walked three and allowed two runs and five hits in 5.2 innings.
Noah Metz recorded the save, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit.
Matthew Haugh was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Osbourn (3-5). Donahue was 2 for 4.
JEFF BAKER CLASSIC AT GAR-FIELD
UNITY REED 19, PARK VIEW 6: Selwyn Rio had four RBIs and Abbas Sahibzada had three to lead Unity Reed (2-5-1).
MINGO BAY TOURNAMENT
PATRIOT 12, GREENBRIER CHRISTIAN 5: The Pioneers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Matthew Boyd was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored for Patriot.
Max Ehrhardt, Caleb Ramey and AJ Shepard each had two RBIs. Ernhardt recorded a homer among his two hits.
Jordan Capuano started the game for Patriot (3-1) and struck out six in five innings. He allowed two earned runs, five hits and two walks. Parker Hogge tossed the final two innings, striking out two.
