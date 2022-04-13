EDDIE HOPE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
BATTLEFIELD 12, HYLTON 0: Sammy Michel and Joey Swekosky combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings in the Bobcats’ win Tuesday. Michel threw the first three innings and allowed no hits and struck out six for the win.
Cooper Harris was 2 for 2 with three RBI and Swekosky was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI.
Battlefield (8-1) plays at Colgan (11-0) Wednesday, 3 p.m. for the tournament championship.
COLGAN 12, OSBOURN 1: Caden Colangelo went 2 for 3 with four RBI and one run scored and Ryan Kennedy was 2 for 2 with four RBI and two runs scored as the host Sharks improved to 11-0. Colgan hosts Battlefield Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the tournament final.
Colangelo and Brandon Cassedy each homered.
Matthew Westley earned the win. He started the game and struck out six in four innings, while walking four.
POTOMAC 13, OSBOURN PARK 12: Potomac (5-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to win Tuesday's game.
AJ Barlow led the Panthers with four RBI. He was 2 for 4 from the plate. McNealy was 2 for 3 with three RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Zion McNealy was also the winning pitcher. He tossed the final 1.1 innings, striking out three.
Toby Rhodes recorded five RBI for Osbourn Park (3-5). He was 3 of 5 from the plate. Keith Davis was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks.
WOODBRIDGE 10, WASHINGTON-LIBERTY 7: Woodbridge (3-4) scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.
Nathan Davis, Braeden Cooch and Ethan York each had two RBI for Woodbridge. York finished the game 3 for 3 with one run scored. Cooch was the winning pitcher in relief. He tossed the final two innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out one.
JEFF BAKER CLASSIC AT GAR-FIELD
GAINESVILLE 10, UNITY REED 4: Caden Merritt went 4 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored for Gainesville. Carson Gates was 2 for 2 with two RBI.
GAINESVILLE 12, GAR-FIELD 1: Merritt, Owen Potts and Shaffer Newell combined for seven strikeouts, while allowing three hits and one earned run for Gainesville (6-3). Merritt started the game and struck out six in four innings. He gave up two hits, one run and one walk.
Jeremy Hayden was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBI
MINGO BAY TOURNAMENT
PATRIOT 5, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH 0: Jakob Foster struck out eight and gave up four hits and three walks in 5.2 innings for the win.
Ryan Fyvie was 2 for 4 with two RBI for Patriot (4-1).
ASHEVILLE HOME SCHOOL 5, FOREST PARK 4: Forest Park (4-4) scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth after Asheville took an initial 5-0 lead.
Sean Pokorak, Owen Frye, Caleb Darrah and Roberto Torres each recorded an RBI for the Bruins.
