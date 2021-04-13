Battlefield High School’s golf team captured the Class 6 Region B individual and team golf titles Monday at Fawn Lake Country Club.
Dylan Grace defeated Massaponax’s Grayson Wood by one shot to claim the individual championship. Grace finished with a 71.
Overall, the Bobcats totaled a score of 303 to reach states. Colonial Forge was second with 331 points and Riverbend third with 333.
Battlefield will compete next Monday at the Williamsburg National Golf Club.
In addition to Grace, Rayab Lee was third for Battlefield at regionals. Luke Sheakley, Jack Walsh, Logan Natysin and Nick Grzcejka rounded out Battlefield’s team participants Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
Second-seeded Colgan (13-0) swept No. 7 Patriot 3-0 Monday in a Class 6 Region B first-round volleyball match. The final scores were 25-16, 26-24, and 25-8.
Colgan was led by Brielle Kemavor with 6 kills and 3 blocks, Jayden Wyatt with 6 kills and 8 digs and Kailin Flanagan with 5 kills and 4 digs. Alexis Scipione led the offense with 13 assists and AJ Pitts had 12 assists.
The Sharks host No. 3 Colonial Forge (13-0) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the region semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.