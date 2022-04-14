MINGO BAY
PATRIOT 13, LORIS (SC) 1: Kyle VanDenburg and Matthew Boyd each had three RBI as the Pioneers (5-1) won in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Patriot plays Aynor High School Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
VanDenburg hit a home run and scored two runs. Ryan Fyvie added two hits and two RBI.
Mason Wells was the winning pitcher. He pitched the first two innings, striking out one, walking four and giving up one run and one hit. For the game, Patriot’s five pitches only allowed two hits.
FOREST PARK 13, LOUISA COUNTY 6: Sean Pokorak, John Pokorak, Owen Frye, Caleb Darrah and AJ Orlando each had two RBI to lead Forest Park’s offense. Frye homered.
The Bruins (5-4) play Thursday against Conway at 6:30 p.m.
Harrison Ludington earned the win. He pitched the first five innings, striking out six, walking two and giving up three hits and no earned runs.
EDDIE HOPE TOURNAMENT
OSBOURN PARK 4, WOODBRIDGE 0: Bobby Shearin pitched a complete-game shutout in the Yellow Jackets’ victory.
Shearin allowed four hits, struck out two and walked one.
Eli Laughman and Cole Garrison each had an RBI for Osbourn Park (4-5).
POTOMAC 12, OSBOURN 1: Tyler Blake allowed one run, four hits and one walk and struck out five over five innings for the win.
Matt Drumgold was 2 for 4 with three RBI for Potomac (6-4) and Tristan Asuncion added three RBI and Marquise Om two RBI.
WASHINGTON-LIBERTY 12, HYLTON 2: Washington-Liberty scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. Hylton falls to 1-10.
JEFF BAKER CLASSIC AT GAR-FIELD
GAINESVILLE 20, PARK VIEW-STERLING 1: The Cardinals improved to 7-3 with the win.
LIBERTY-BEALETON 10, UNITY REED 6: Liberty took control in the bottom of the fifth when it scored seven runs.
Ernie Gonzalez and Kyle Romano each had two RBI for Unity Reed (2-7-1).
