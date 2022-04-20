BATTLEFIELD 5, PATRIOT 0: Carson Estridge struck out 11 over 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday in the Cedar Run District matchup.

The West Virginia signee allowed five hits and walked two. Jack Robinson recorded the save.

Host Battlefield (5-0, 10-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings and its final run in the sixth.

Carson Cho was 1 for 2 with a double, one run scored, two RBI and two walks. Cooper Harris (1 for 2) and Joey Swekosky (2 for 3) each had an RBI and Kyle Zambrana was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one walk.

Jakob Foster took the loss for Patriot (2-2, 6-3). He pitched 3.1 innings in relief, allowing six hits, four runs and three walks and striking out six.

OSBOURN PARK 15, OSBOURN 1: Keith Davis and Robbie Reilly struck out a combined 12 batters and allowed three hits in the Cedar Run District win.

Davis pitched the first five innings to earn the win for Osbourn Park (2-2, 5-5). He struck out eight and gave up three hits, no walks and no earned runs

Jimmy Saunders was 2 for 3 with four RBI, one run scored and one walk. Eli Laughman was 2 for 2 with four runs scored, one RBI and two walks.

COLGAN 10, WOODBRIDGE 0: Brandon Cassedy was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored and was the winning pitcher. The senior allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six innings.

Caden Colangelo (1 for 3), Connor Knox (2 for 4) and Jae’dan Carter (3 for 3) each had two RBI for Colgan (4-0 in Cardinal District, 12-1).

HYLTON 9, GAR-FIELD 8: The visiting Bulldogs (1-4, 2-10) scored five runs in the top of the sixth to rally past the Red Wolves in a Cardinal District matchup.

David Bowling, Conor Canonico, Reilly Pachecano and Chase Gillispie each had an RBI for Hylton.

Moises Perez was the winning pitcher. He tossed the final two innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run and one hit.

FOREST PARK 8, POTOMAC 1: Andrew Cheripka struck out eight in six innings and allowed no earned runs, three walks and two hits for the win.

Harrison Ludington was 2 or 4 with two runs scored and two RBI and John Pokorak was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Forest Park is 3-0 in the Cardinal District and 8-4 overall.

BRENTSVILLE 10, SKYLINE 0: Coleson Russell tossed a four-hitter in six innings, while striking out six and allowing no walks for the win.

Donavan Boles was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI, JJ Hand 2 for 3 with two RBI and Charlie Monfort 1 for 2 with two RBI and one run scored. Austin Harris was 3 for 3 with two runs scored.

The Tigers are 1-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 7-2 overall.

GAINESVILLE-UNITY REED: Visiting Gainesville led 8-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Unity Reed's field lost power. The two teams will finish the game May 12 when Unity Reed is at Gainesville.