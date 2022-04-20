BOYS SOCCER
PATRIOT 5, BATTLEFIELD 3 (OT): AJ Schuetz tallied four goals Tuesday as the Pioneers handed the Bobcats their first Cedar Run District loss of the season.
Schuetz tallied Patriot’s first four goals. Rodney Williams assisted on the second and Isamael Martinez assisted on the next two.
Rodney Williams scored Patriot’s final goal off an assist from Kyan Laureano.
For Battlefield (4-1-1 in district, 6-1-1 overall), Carter Cramp scored two goals and Danis Jacevic one.
OSBOURN PARK 1 OSBOURN 1: Jorge Ortega tied the game late off a free kick for Osbourn Park (3-1-2 in Cedar Run District, 5-1-2 overall).
Gabe Golanoski had a strong game in goal for the Yellow Jackets.
BRENTSVILLE 9, SKYLINE 0: The Tigers led at the half 8 to 0 and added one more before the game's end with 20 minutes left in the second half.
Brentsville (1-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 2-2-2 overall) was led by Dylan Spencer posting three goals and Blake Fletcher with two. Henton Guilfoyle, Drake Hamill, Kai Markham and Zach Moore all added one.
Wyatt Vonderhall recorded the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 3, OSBOURN 0: The Yellow Jackets (3-3 in Cedar Run District, 3-5 overall) led 2-0 at halftime and scored their final goal off a penalty kick in the second half.
Osbourn is 1-5 and 4-5.
