BATTLEFIELD 5, PATRIOT 4: The host Bobcats held off a late rally by the Pioneers to remain undefeated.

Battlefield (5-0 in Cedar Run District, 8-0 overall) led 5-2 going into the top of the seventh when Patriot scored two runs.

Aiko Conaway was the winning pitcher. She struck out four and allowed seven hits, three walks and two earned runs.

Trinity Gaither and Rowan Coale each hit homers for Battlefield. Gaither finished the game 2 for 3 with one run scored and two RBI. Sage Viar was 1 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.

April 19 high school baseball roundup: Battlefield blanks Patriot BATTLEFIELD 5, PATRIOT 0: Carson Estridge struck out 11 over 6.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday in the Cedar Run District matchup.

POTOMAC 8, FOREST PARK 7: Senior Wynema Thomas had three RBI and was the winning pitcher Tuesday for the Panthers (2-3 in Cardinal District, 3-6 overall).

Thomas allowed five runs and struck out five in seven innings. Her lone hit of the game was a double.

Freshman center fielder Ava Patterson was 3 for 3 with two RBI.

OSBOURN PARK 19, OSBOURN 0: The Yellow Jackets (3-1 in Cedar Run District, 6-2 overall) scored 15 runs in the top of the first.

Amari Frederick was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI, Shelby Presgrave 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored and Samantha Borrayo 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Alena Hillyard added two RBI and was the winning pitcher. She pitched the first three innings and struck out four and allowed one hit.

WOODBRIDGE 6, COLGAN 1: Grace Clary struck out five and allowed one run, two hits and four walks in the seven-inning, complete-game victory.

Jericho Tate was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Kylie Barbier was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Woodbridge is 4-0 in the Cardinal District and 4-2 overall.

BRENTSVILLE 5, SKYLINE 1: Tea Cornett gave up no earned runs, while striking out five and allowing four hits and one walk over seven innings in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District season-opening win.

Ellie Post and Raegan Cullen each hit homers for Brentsville (1-0, 6-3). Post was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, Cornett 2 for 3 with one RBI and Cullen 1 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.