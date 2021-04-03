GAR-FIELD 31, WOODBRIDGE 14: The host Indians clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 6 Region B playoffs Friday with a Cardinal District win over Woodbridge.
Gar-Field (6-0), which finished unbeaten in the regular season for the first time since 1985, has home-field advantage through the regional’s two rounds. The official first-round matchups come out Sunday afternoon, but it appears the Indians will host No. 4 Patriot in the semifinals.
The Indians also won the annual Herb Saunders Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Gar-Field-Woodbridge game. In 56 seasons, this is Prince William County’s longest running high school football rivalry. Gar-Field leads the series 29-26-1.
On Friday, Gar-Field led 10-0 at halftime after scoring all its points in the second quarter on Jason Cruz Sorto’s 28-yard field goal and Bishop Fitzgerald’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Young.
HYLTON 34, FOREST PARK 13: Diego Barrett and Colby Bonds each scored two touchdowns Friday for Hylton. Bonds scored off a rushing touchdown and a blocked punt by Chans Williams at the Forest Park 45-yard line. Bonds then ran 33 yards for the score.
Barrett caught touchdown passes of 34 and 13 yards from quarterback Tyler Mitchell.
Dylan Wright returned an interception 54 yards for Hylton’s final touchdown with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter.
Latrell Guy led Hylton with nine tackles and one sack, Jaden Burgess had two sacks and Mitchell and interception.
Mitchell was 11 of 16 for 152 yards passing.
Barrett caught five passes for 93 yards and Bonds ran 12 times for 83 yards.
Hylton (4-2) closes out the regular season next week at John Champe, while Forest Park (3-3) hosts Osbourn.
FREEDOM 55, COLGAN 0: Julian Edwards ran for 281 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns for Freedom (3-3). Jaelen Black (1 carry for 33 yards), Umari Hatcher (3 for 41) and Ahmad Dunbar (10 carries for 87 yards) each added a rushing touchdown.
Hatcher also caught three passes for 58 yards and one touchdown. Dunbar was 3 of 7 passing for 38 yards and a touchdown and Tristan Evans 5 of 9 for 61 yards. Jualez Alvarado caught three passes for 41 yards.
Defensively, Darryl Overton III totaled 12 tackles and four tackles for loss, Deshawn Davis eight tackles and one forced fumble, John Crawford 10 tackles, Malik Dixon six tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup, Desmond Williams had one sack and Tajon Williams six tackles and three tackles for loss.
