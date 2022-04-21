BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 4, GAINESVILLE 0: Senior captain Benjamin Velasquez recorded the hat trick Wednesday for host Gar-Field (4-2-1 in Cardinal District, 5-2-1 overall).
He scored off a free kick in the first half followed by a header and a penalty kick in the second half.
William Bonilla also scored in the second half from a header. Xavi Ortiz tallied two assists.
PATRIOT 3, UNITY REED 0: AJ Schuetz (penalty kick), Rodney Williams and Jonny Canales all scored goals for Patriot. Austin Street and Ismael Martinez assisted on the last two goals.
POTOMAC 5, PATRIOT 4: Potomac scored five runs in the top of the 7th and held on for the non-district win Wednesday.
Sophomore Vanessa Thomas earned the win for the Panthers (4-6) pitching 7 innings giving up 4 runs while striking out 2.
Ariana Patterson went 2-4 with 2 RBI while Ava Patterson (2-3) Kya Jones (1-2) and Allanah Richards (1-3) had an RBI apiece.
GAR-FIELD 11, HYLTON 1: Amaya McPherson, Jade Weiggands and Natalie Figaro each had two RBI for Gar-Field. (2-1 in the Cardinal District, 5-3 overall).
McPherson finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out four and allowing one run, one walk and five hits in six innings.
COLONIAL FORGE 15, COLGAN 2: Visiting Colonial Forge took control by scoring seven runs in the top of the fourth and six in the sixth for the non-district win.
Colgan falls to 4-5.
STAFFORD 5, WOODBRIDGE 0: Host Stafford scored four runs in the bottom of the first and one in the second. Woodbridge falls to 4-3.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 14, GAINESVILLE 6: AJ Shepard recorded five RBI in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win Wednesday.
The Indiana signee went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Mason Balsis went 2 for 5 with two RBI and one run scored. Both players hit home runs. Patriot is 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the district.
Jordan Capuano was the winning pitcher. He struck out five in four innings and allowed no runs, one hit and two walks.
RIVERSIDE 9, WOODBRIDGE 8: Host Riverside scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Julius Bagnerise. Liam Ward and Brandon Rice each had two hits and an RBI for Woodbridge (3-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.