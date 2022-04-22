BASEBALL
FOREST PARK 12, NORTH STAFFORD 2: John Pokorak recorded four RBI in the Bruins’ non-district win. Pokorak drove in runs off a sacrifice fly in the third and a homer in the fifth.
Sean Pokorak and Reilly Kopaniasz each had two hits and two RBI for Forest Park (9-4). Harrison Ludington was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and allowed two hits and one run in three innings.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 4, BATTLEFIELD 3: Host Freedom (6-1, 10-1) scored the game-winning run off a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to win the Cedar Run District game.
Battlefield (5-1, 10-2) scored all its runs in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Freedom scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and then tied the game up in the bottom of the seventh. Cooper Harris and Kehler Hamilton each had an RBI for the Bobcats.
Jack Robinson took the loss in relief. He pitched the final four innings, allowing four hits and one walk and striking out one.
COLONIAL FORGE 14, GAR-FIELD 4: The host Eagles scored runs in each of the game’s first five innings.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 7, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 4: After trailing by one after three innings, the visiting Bobcats (6-0, 9-0) scored three runs in the top of the fourth and then added one more in the sixth and seventh to secure the Cedar Run District win.
Casey Sneath was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored and Madison Johnson added two RBI. Lilly Compton was 3 for 3 with one RBI. Bailey Lavin earned the win. She allowed seven hits, three earned runs and three walks in four innings.
NORTH STAFFORD 12, FOREST PARK 7: For Forest Park (1-6), Jenna Langley, Janel Day, Kiersten Miller, and Shea Murphy went 2 for 4.
Miller had 2 RBI and a run scored. Olivia Langley and Anna Wolf went 1 for 4. In the circle, Jenna Langley had 4 strikeouts and Lexi Murphy had 2 strikeouts.
Other scores
Colonial Forge 6, Gar-Field 0
