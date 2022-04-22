GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 6, SKYLINE 0: Maddie Howells scored two goals and Valentina Nardone, Riley French, Madison Fitzpatrick and Chile Layne one each in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Brentsville (1-0, 6-0) has now outscored its opponents 41-0 this season.
Fitzpatrick, Peyton McGovern, Nardone, Taylor McGovern, Hannah Case and Grace Walker each had assists.
COLGAN 4, FOREST PARK 0: Samantha Deguzman recorded the hat trick and Emme Rivera added the other goal as the Sharks improved to 7-0 in the Cardinal District and 9-1-1 overall.
HYLTON 2, GAR-FIELD 1 (OT): Olivia Dingman scored both Hylton goals.
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 4, COLGAN 0: The Bruins scored all their goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half.
Connor Messick scored the first goal with Nana Gyamfi assisting it. Then Mikey Eberle proceed to score a hattrick bringing him to 8 goals in 9 games. Assisting him were Owen Ravert, Connor Messick and Brandon Ringold. Nico Pinell played all 80 minutes and kept the clean sheet for the second time this season.
Forest Park is 3-1-3 in the Cardinal District and 4-3-3 overall.
GAR-FIELD 3, HYLTON 1: Jefferson Lopez scored a goal in the first half for Gar-Field (4-2-1 in Cardinal District, 6-2-1 overall), which was assisted by Andy Flores. In the second half, Christopher Nolasco scored followed by a header scored by Bryan Galvan, which was assisted by Xavi Ortiz.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 5, POTOMAC 2: For Freedom (6-1 in Cardinal District and overall), Gio Garcilazo had a goal and an assist, Abdul Kamara had a goal and two assists, and Joshua Lizama added two assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 12, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5: Sam Fernandez scored three goals, Brendan Wilkinson, Zach Walsh and Vincent Smith two apiece and Logan Christensen, Connor Lutkenhouse and Aidan Fairchild one apiece for Patriot (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 5-2 overall).
Tyler Schmeltzer had two assists and Colin Lewis one. Goalie Tristan Lenard made five saves.
