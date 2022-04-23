OSBOURN 7, JOHN CHAMPE 6: Ryan Donahue singled on a 3-2 count to bring in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh Friday in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win.
Donahue finished the game 3 for 3 with three RBI. Osbourn (2-4, 4-8) scored four runs in the third inning. Tyler Husband, Donahue and Matthew Hollar all drive in runs in that inning.
Brayden Weeks was the winning pitcher. He tossed four innings in relief, allowing one hit and one run and striking out four.
Husband was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 3, WARREN COUNTY 0: Brayden Hutchison and JJ Hand combined on a one-hitter and 10 strikeouts in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win Friday.
Hutchison started the game and pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed. Hand earned the save, striking out three in the seventh inning to retire the side. Brentsville is 2-0 in the district and 8-2 overall.
OSBOURN PARK 10, GAINESVILLE 4: Keith Davis and Eli Laughman each had two RBI in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win.
Host Gainesville went up 1-0 in the bottom of the second before Osbourn Park (3-2, 6-5) scored one run in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Bobby Shearin started the game and recorded the win. He pitched 4.1 innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and two walks and striking out four.
WOODBRIDGE 10, POTOMAC 2: Luke Pietrandrea struck out six and allowed one hit, two runs and one walk in six innings for the win.
James Yoho was 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored, Aiden Ward was 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored and Brandon Rice was 1 for 4 with two RBI. Woodbridge is 2-3 in the Cardinal District and 4-8 overall.
COLGAN 14, HYLTON 0: Connor Knox and Christian Abney combined to allow one hit and strike out 10 in Colgan’s Cardinal District win.
Knox, starting his first game of the season, pitched the first three innings. He struck out six. Abney allowed one hit and struck out four in the final two innings.
Brett Renfrow hit a homer for the second straight game and finished with three runs scored. Austin Eckert had two RBI and John Stansbury had two hits. Colgan is 5-0 in the district and 14-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.