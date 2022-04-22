GIRLS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 10, GAINESVILLE 1: Jazmin Jackson scored nine goals to lead the Yellow Jackets (4-3 in Cedar Run District and 4-5 overall) Friday.
Mallory Harmison scored Osbourn Park’s other goal. The game was called with 20 minutes left due to the mercy rule.
BATTLEFIELD 2, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1 (OT): Logan Davis scored the game-winner in overtime Friday for Battlefield (5-2 in the Cedar Run District, 6-3 overall).
Isabel Kelly tied the game for Battlefield in the first half.
BRENTSVILLE 12, WARREN COUNTY 0: Madison Fitzpatrick had three goals, Maddie Powells two, Riley French two, Chloe Layne two and Taylor McGovern, Valentina Nardone and Peyton McGovern one each.
Nardone (two), Fitzpatrick (two), Peyton McGovern (two), Taylor McGovern, Hannah Case, Carly O’Leary, Layne and Madilyn Rolader had assists.
Brentsville is 2-0 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 7-0 overall in posting its seventh straight shutout.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Jason Carcamo scored four goals for the third time this season for the Yellow Jackets.
Patrick Dunbar added one goal and Ben Jones an assist. OP is 4-1-2 in the Cedar Run District and 6-1-2 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Luke Smith had a one goal and one assist, Manzi Siibo one goal and Adam Sadiq one goal as the Bobcats improved to 5-1-2 in the Cedar Run District and 7-1-2 overall.
