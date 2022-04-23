BRENTSVILLE 17, WARREN COUNTY 7: Natalie Quinlan had four RBI and Ellie Post, Marie Mambourg and Taylor Saunders three RBI each in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win Friday.
Quinlan and Post both homered.
Tea Cornett pitched five innings, allowing four earned runs, five hits and striking out six. She also had three hits along with Sammy Littleford-Qreitem. Brentsville (2-0, 7-3) outhit Warren County 17-7.
FOREST PARK 14, GAR-FIELD 0: For Forest Park (2-2 in Cardinal District, 2-6 overall), Jenna Langley went 3 for 4 with 1 run scored. Lexi Murphy went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored. Janel Day went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored. Olivia Langley went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored. Anna Wolf, Shea Murphy, and Ellie Baranowski all went 2 for 3 with 1 run scored.
Ellie Baranowski had 3 RBI. Lexi Murphy, Janel Day and Shea Murphy each had 2 RBI’s. Jenna Langley struck out 3 batters.
WOODBRIDGE 5, POTOMAC 3: Grace Clary struck out 10 and allowed four hits, three walks and one earned run in seven innings for the win.
Sarah Medellin was 2 for 4 with one run scored, three RBI and a homer. Phynixx Roth also homered for the Vikings (5-0 in Cardinal District, 5-3 overall).
OSBOURN 4, JOHN CHAMPE 3: The host Eagles (1-5, 3-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good in the Cedar Run District win.
Tristyn Kershner, Lauren Fawley and Desi Brock each had two hits for Osbourn. Fawley also had two RBI.
Rhyannon Stanley struck out nine and allowed one earned run and four hits in seven innings for the win.
OSBOURN PARK 16, GAINESVILLE 2: The visiting Yellow Jackets (4-1 in Cedar Run District, 7-2 overall) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first three innings.
Shelby Presgrave led the offense, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBI, including a home run. Madison Brewer was 2 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored and Reagan Wolford and Darrah Nickens each had two RBI.
Alena Hillyard pitched the first three innings, giving up two hits, four walks and one run and striking out seven for the win.
COLGAN 15, HYLTON 3: Molly George totaled five RBI and Izzy Adame four RBI to lead Colgan (4-1 in Cardinal District, 5-5 overall).
George hit a home run and finished the game 2 for 3 with one run scored. Adame was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Keonna Nichols struck out three and allowed one earned run and four hits in four innings for the win.
