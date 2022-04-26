SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 6, MADISON 4: The host Bobcats scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 4-4 and then added two more in the top of the sixth to pull away Monday for the non-district win and improve to 10-0.
Trinity Gaither and Kaleigh Hargis each had two RBI for Battlefield. Aiko Conaway recorded the win. She struck out seven and gave up four runs, seven hits and one walk in seven innings.
Gaither’s single in the bottom of the sixth broke the tie and brought in the game-winning run.
PATRIOT 9, KETTLE RUN 6: Ella Roberson hit a home run and finished with two RBI in Patriot’s non-district win.
Kaylee Kaline was the winning pitcher. She started the game and struck out five and allowed five hits, two runs and one walk in five innings. The Pioneers are 5-5.
GAINESVILLE 7, GAR-FIELD 2: Alyssa Brady struck out 12 and allowed one earned run, three hits and six walks as head coach Scott Thomas won his 100th career game.
Sarah Brown went 2 for 3 with one run scored and two RBI. First-year Gainesville is 5-5.
COLONIAL FORGE 9, COLGAN 5: The two teams were tied 3-3 after the first inning before the Eagles scored two runs each in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Colgan is 5-6.
BASEBALL
GAINESVILLE 2, GAR-FIELD 0: Owen Potts tossed a four-hit shutout for Gainesville (8-5) in the non-district win. He struck out three as well in seven innings.
Caden Merritt and Lucas Marrero each had an RBI. Gainesville scored one run in the bottom of the first and the other in the second.
PATRIOT 10, UNITY REED 0: AJ Shepard went 3 for 3 with three RBI in the Pioneers’ five-inning Cedar Run District win Monday.
Tommy Felton pitched the first two innings and secured the win. He struck out four and allowed one walk and one hit. Patriot is 8-4.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6, OSBOURN PARK 0: Ryan Morrison and Dylan Greentree combined to throw 13 strikeouts and allow three hits in the Cedar Run District shutout win.
Freedom is 7-1 in the district and 11-1 overall. OP is 3-3 and 6-6.
NORTH STAFFORD 6, POTOMAC 3: Visiting North Stafford scored four runs in the first two innings and outhit Potomac 9-6. Potomac (6-7) made five errors.
