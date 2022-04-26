BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 6, POTOMAC 0: Michael Eberle recorded four goals and one assist in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win Monday.
Connor Messick also tallied a goal and an assist. Justin Argueta scored the final goal in the last 5 minutes of the game. Nana Gyamfi, Ben Colcombe, Eyouel Samuel and Max Ankrah also had an assist. Nico Pinell recorded his shutout of the season.
Forest Park is 4-1-3 in the district and 5-3-3 overall.
GAR-FIELD 2, COLGAN 2: Jonathan Cobbs and Benjamin Velaquez scored a goal for Gar-Field (4-2-2 in the Cardinal District, 6-2-2 overall) in each half.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 6, WOODBRIDGE 1: The game was tied at 1 before Freedom (7-1 in Cardinal District and overall) was able to pull away. Abdul Kamara was a big performer for Freedom with a goal and an assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 3, GAR-FIELD 1: Alyssa Deguzman scored two goals and Samantha Deguzman tallied the other for the Sharks (8-0 in the Cardinal District 10-1-1 overall).
WOODBRIDGE 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 1: Woodbridge goals by Taylor Murphy, Ary Oliver and Marissa McIntrye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.