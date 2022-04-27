FOREST PARK 4, WOODBRIDGE 3: The visiting Bruins (5-0, 11-4) scored all their runs in the first two innings of Tuesday’s Cardinal District win and then held off the Vikings down the stretch.
Sean Pokorak led Forest Park with three RBI. Harrison Ludington recorded the win. He started the game and pitched the first four innings, allowing one earned run, two hits and two walks and striking out three.
Luke Piedtrandrea struck out seven for Woodbridge (2-4, 4-9) over six innings. He took the loss.
PATRIOT 21, OSBOURN PARK 0: Parker Hogge and Sean McCloy combined on a two-hit shutout and struck out five in the Pioneers’ five-inning Cedar Run District win. Hogge was the winning pitcher, going the first four innings.
Matthew Boyd hit a grand slam, while Ryan Fyvie added a homer as well to finish with three RBI. Kameron Mahoney also had three RBI and was 2 for 2 with one run scored, Kyle VanDenburg was 1 for 2 with three RBI and one run scored and AJ Shepard 3 for 3 with three runs scored one RBI.
Patriot is 5-2 in the district, 9-4 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 23, UNITY REED 2: Cooper Harris was 3 for 5 with six RBI, Carson Cho 2 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBI and Grayson Snead 2 for 3 with three RBI, two walks and five runs scored in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Andrew Hitt started the game for Battlefield (6-1, 11-2) and was the winning pitcher. He struck out six and allowed one earned run, three walks and five hits in 4.1 innings.
GAINESVILLE 11, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Lucas Marrero was 4 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored and Caden Merritt gave up one hit, no walks and no earned runs and struck out five in five innings in the Cardinals’ Cedar Run District win.
Wyatt Bach scored three runs and Carson Cates was 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. Gainesville is 5-4 in the district and 10-5 overall.
MERIDIAN 2, BRENTSVILLE 1: Meridian scored its two runs in the top of the seventh before holding off Brentsville (2-1, 8-3), which scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh of Tuesday’s Class 3 Northwestern District game.
Danny Farrell produced the Tigers’ lone RBI. Coleson Russell started the game for Brentsville and took the loss. He pitched 6.1 innings, striking out seven and allowing one run, two hits and three walks.
COLONIAL FORGE 18, GAR-FIELD 6: The visiting Eagles led 15-1 after the first two innings of Tuesday’s non-district game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.