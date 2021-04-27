SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 9, COLGAN 6: The host Vikings scored six runs Monday in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the Cardinal District victory in both teams' season opener.
Arianna Prymak went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Sarah Medellin 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Prymak was the winning pitcher. She allowed four earned runs and eight hits in seven innings, while striking out three and walking three.
For Colgan (0-1, 0-1), Morgan Thornton went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Thornton pitched all six innings, allowing 12 hits and six earned runs. She struck out eight and walked five.
SKYLINE 20, BRENTSVILLE 11: For Brentsville (0-1, 0-1), junior Ellie Post went 2-2 with a three-run homer in her first plate appearance in the bottom of the 1st in Monday's Class 3 Northwestern District loss. She had five plate appearances, and was walked intentionally 3 times, finishing with with 5 total bases and 3 RBIs. Senior Mara brooks went 2-4 at the plate and also had 3 RBIs.
BASEBALL
POTOMAC 17, GAR-FIELD 0: Dylan Hall was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed no hits in two innings in the Cardinal District win.
Offensively for Potomac (1-0, 1-0), Cody Bosak went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, AJ Barlow had a double and two RBIs and Dominick Celio went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI.
HYLTON 8, FOREST PARK 1: The host Bulldogs pulled away in the bottom of the sixth by scoring five runs.
Tyler Bassett went 1 for 2 with a two-run homer, while Jaylen Wright, Anthony Hernandez and Mikey Crawford each had two hits. Diego Barrett was 1 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Diego Barrett was also the winning pitcher. He started the game and allowed no earned runs and two hits. He struck out five and walked two in four innings.
COLGAN 4, WOODBRIDGE 1: Connor Knox struck out eight and gave up no earned runs and four hits in a seven-inning complete game victory.
Woodbridge led first after scoring a run in the bottom of the third inning. Colgan then took the lead in the top of the fourth by recording three runs.
Ryan Kennedy went 2 for 4, while CJ Faulkenberry was 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Christopher Hund had two hits for Woodbridge. Starting pitcher Luke Pietrandrea took the loss. He allowed five hits and no earned runs and struck out two and walked one in four innings
