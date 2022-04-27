BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, UNITY REED 1: Battlefield rallied to win Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game.
Yazan Yaghmmour and Danis Jacevic scored the Bobcats’ goals. Carter Cramp assisted on Yaghmmour’s goal.
Battlefield is now 8-1-2 overall and 6-1-2 in the district.
MERIDIAN 4, BRENTSVILLE 2: Blake Fletcher scored both goals for the Tigers 3-3-2 overall, 2-1 in Class 3 Northwestern District) and Wyatt Vonderhall and Dylan Spencer each had an assist.
Other scores
Osbourn 3, Freedom-South Riding 2
John Champe 5, Gainesville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 5, MERIDIAN 1: Madison Fitzpatrick, Valentina Nardone, Peyton McGovern, Riley French and Maddie Howells each scored a goal for Brentsville (3-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 8-0 overall).
Peyton McGovern (three) Fitzpatrick recorded assists.
PATRIOT 4, OSBOURN PARK 1: Camille Daniel scored two goals for Patriot and Dakota Russell and Elena Scianna one each.
Patriot is 5-0-2 in the Cedar Run District and 7-1-2 overall.
Other scores
Freedom-South Riding 7, Osbourn 0
