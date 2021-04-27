GIRLS SOCCER
Colgan scored four goals in the second half en route to Monday’s 5-0 win over host Woodbridge in girls soccer.
Alyssa Deguzman had one goal and one assist and Samantha Deguzman had two goals and one assist. Alyssa opened the scoring in the first half followed by Samantha’s two goals to start the second half.
Mia Arevalo-Declcid and Anna Simmons also scored goals for Colgan.
Goalkeeper Grace Damato recorded her first shutout and victory of the season as Colgan improved to 1-0 in district play and 1-0 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 11, POTOMAC 0: Junior Madison Fitzpatrick and freshman Maddie Howells each had three goals apiece Monday in the Tigers’ season-opening win. The two combined to score Brentsville’s first six goals.
Fitzpatrick’s first goal came 20 seconds into the game.
Overall, seven different players scored for Brentsville on 26 total shots. Lola Glessner, Taylor McGovern, Kelsey Kruger, Roya Dehganian and Peyton McGovern rounded out the scoring. Peyton McGovern added four assists. Hannah Case, Abby Lewis, Kruger, Taylor McGovern, Kate Feldman and Howells also recorded assists.
For Brentsville in goal, Grace Walker had 2 saves in the first half and Mia Brown had 3 saves in the second half.
OTHER SCORES
Forest Park 5, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Park View-Sterling 7, Manassas Park 0
BOYS SOCCER
COLGAN 3, WOODBRIDGE 0: Luke Peri, Kwame Mensah and Diego Avelar scored for the Sharks.
OTHER SCORES
Potomac 3, Brentsville 0
Forest Park 6, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Park View-Sterling 3, Manassas Park 0
