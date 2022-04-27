WOODBRIDGE 11, FOREST PARK 9: The host Vikings scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win Tuesday’s Cardinal District game.
Sarah Medellin and Kylie Barbier each had two RBIs to lead Woodbridge (6-0, 6-3). Barbier homered.
Jada Holt scored three times and Jericho Tate, Grace Clary, Olivia Clark and Phynixx Roth each had two hits.
Clary struck out seven and allowed 15 hits, nine runs and two walks in seven innings. She was the winning pitcher.
For Forest Park (2-3, 2-6), Janel Day hit two 2-run home runs. Jenna Langley hit one home run.
Jenna Langley went 4 for 5 with 3 runs scored. Lexi Murphy went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored. Janel Day went 3 for 3 with 6 RBI’s. Kiersten Miller & Olivia Langley both went 2 for 4. Anna Wolf went 1 for 3 with 1 run scored. Jenna Langley had 4 strikeouts in the circle.
OSBOURN PARK 8, PATRIOT 3: Alena Hillyard went 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out three and allowing four walks, six hits and three runs in four innings.
Shelby Presgrave was 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored and Darrah Nickens, Reagan Wolford, Ella Onstott and Madison Brewer each had two hits and one RBI. OP is 5-1 in the Cedar Run District and 8-2 overall.
BRENTSVILLE 11, MERIDIAN 1: Tea Cornett and Sammy Littleford-Qreitem combined on a five-inning one-hitter in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Cornett pitched the first three innings, striking out four and allowing one hit.
Taylor Saunders was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Raegan Cullen was 1 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored. The Tigers are 3-0 in the district and 8-3 overall.
JOHN CHAMPE 10, GAINESVILLE 3: The Cardinals (1-6 in Cedar Run District, 5-7) led 1-0 through four before John Champe took over with five runs in the top of the fifth.
