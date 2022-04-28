BATTLEFIELD 2, OSBOURN 0: Freshman Sammy Michel threw a no-hitter Wednesday in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
The right-hander struck out seven and walked two in seven innings.
Host Battlefield (7-1, 12-2) scored one run in the bottom of the first and the other in the fifth. Cooper Harris and Carson Estridge each had an RBI.
COLGAN 10, FOREST PARK 0: Brandon Cassedy struck out 10 and tossed a four-hitter in six innings for the win.
Carter Newman was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, four RBI and a home run in the third inning. Colgan is 6-0 in the Cardinal District and 15-1 overall. Forest Park is 5-1 and 11-5.
POTOMAC 3, HYLTON 0: Carlos Carvallo and Matt Drumgold combined on a three-hitter in the Panthers’ Cardinal District win.
Carvallo struck out nine and allowed three hits in 5.2 innings for the win. Potomac is 4-3 in the district and 7-7 overall.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 4, PATRIOT 3: The host Eagles scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 3-3 tie.
Caleb Ramey was 3 for 4 with one RBI for Patriot (5-3 in Cedar Run District, 9-5 overall). AJ Shepard and Kyle VanDenburg each had two hits. Jakob Foster took the loss. He struck out six and allowed two earned runs, two walks and four hits in six innings.
COLONIAL FORGE 13, WOODBRIDGE 6: The host Eagles led 9-1 after the first three innings.
Woodbridge falls to 4-10. Luke Pietrandrea hit a homer for the Vikings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.