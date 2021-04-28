lacrosse generic

BOYS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 18, COLONIAL FORGE 4: For Battlefield (1-0), Stefan Granados had five goals, Evan Glaze three goals, Ronan Cleary two goals and five assists, Ryan Craig two goals and Cole Bonnell, Brady Bullock and Austin Nevins one goal apiece.

Nathan George was in goal and recorded three saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Colgan 12, Patriot 3

SOFTBALL

OSBOURN 17, SETON 1: Carleigh Ruffner went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBIs for Osbourn.

Maddie Warren added four RBIs, a homer and two runs scored, while Victoria Taylor and Jenna Dimicelli each had two RBIs.

Dimicelli and Mackenzie Skerman combined on a five-inning four-hitter.

BOYS SOCCER

Woodbridge 7, Freedom 0

