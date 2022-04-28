BOYS SOCCER
PATRIOT 4, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2: Patriot goals were by Maxwell Hall, Anthony Cuzmar, AJ Schuetz and Jonny Canales.
Kyan Laureano, Canales and Peter Burhouse had assists.
OSBOURN PARK 2, UNITY REED 2: Osbourn Park goals were scored by Ricardo Durand and Zach Golanoski.
Other scores
Colonial Forge 1, Woodbridge 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Scores
Patriot 1, Freedom-South Riding 1
