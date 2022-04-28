WOODBRIDGE 6, COLONIAL FORGE 5: The host Vikings broke a 5-5 tie with Reina Washington’s game-winning single in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington was 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored. Jericho Tate was 2 for 4 with three runs scored, one RBI and a home run. Grace Clary and Olivia Clark each had two hits for Woodbridge (7-3).
Tate was the winning pitcher. She struck out six and allowed five hits, three earned runs and two walks in seven innings.
COLGAN 17, ALEXANDRIA CITY 3: Kayli Lamboy hit two homers and finished the game with four RBI on both hits in the Sharks’ non-district win Wednesday.
Ava Johns pitched the first four innings for the win. She struck out five and allowed two hits, two runs and no walks. Colgan (6-6) scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
BATTLEFIELD 12, OSBOURN 7: Kaleigh Hargis went 2 for 3 with five RBI, including a homer for Battlefield (7-0 in Cedar Run District, 11-0 overall).
Trinity Gaither added three RBI and was 4 for 4 with four runs scored.
Colleen Kelly picked up the win. She struck out one and allowed four hits, two walks and four earned runs in one inning.
Osbourn led 7-6 after the first two innings.
POTOMAC 7, HYLTON 3: Wynema Thomas was the winning pitcher for Potomac (3-4 in Cardinal District, 5-7 overall), pitching 7 innings, giving up 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 11.
Ariana Patterson went 3-5, Mikayla Amos went 2-4, Tayler Brown went 2-2, Allanah Richards went 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI, Ava Patterson went 2-3, and Kya Jones went 1-2 with a triple and 2 walks.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 4, PATRIOT 1: Visiting Patriot (2-5 in Cedar Run District, 6-7 overall) led 1-0 after the first three innings before Freedom scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the sixth.
