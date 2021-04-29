POTOMAC 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Cody Bosak and Dylan Heil struck out a combined 15 batters Wednesday as the Panthers improved to 2-0 overall and in the Cardinal District.
Bosak started the game and struck out 12 in 5.2 innings, while allowing two hits. Heil pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief and struck out three to earn the save.
Matt Drumgold drove in the game’s only run on a sacrifice fly that brought in Dom Celio.
For Woodbridge (0-2, 0-2), Ethan Goodbody started the game and allowed one earned run, three hits and two walks, while striking out five in five innings. Philip Hunter gave up no hits in the final inning.
FOREST PARK 19, GAR-FIELD 1 (five innings): Andrew Cheripka went 3 for 4, including two triples, with six RBIs and three runs scored in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win. Cheripka was also the winning pitcher. He started the game and struck out five, while allowing no runs or hits or walks.
Forest Park is now 1-1 overall and in the Cardinal District.
BRENTSVILLE 3, WILLIAM MONROE 2: The host Tigers (1-0, 1-0) scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie.
Zach Westenhofer got things started when he singled on the first pitch of his at-bat to score a run. He finished the game 3 for 4.
Mickey Haynes started the game for Brentsville and struck out seven over six innings. He allowed eight hits and one run.
Jason Boak pitched the final inning to earn the save. Boak gave up no hits and struck out one.
COLGAN 7, OSBOURN PARK 1: Brandon Cassedy struck out seven and allowed no earned runs or hits in the complete-game victory.
Cassedy was also 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Brett Renfrow was 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.
Colgan is now 2-0.
