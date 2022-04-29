BASEBALL
PATRIOT 15, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Mason Balsis hit two homers and finished the night with seven RBI on 3 of 3 hitting from the plate Thursday.
Matthew Boyd, Nathan Bishop and Sean McCloy combined on a five-inning one-hitter and eight strikeouts in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win. Boyd was the winning pitcher, striking out four in 3.1 innings and giving up one hit.
Patriot is 6-3 in the district and 10-5 overall.
FOREST PARK 20, HYLTON 0: John Pokorok was 3 for 3 with four RBI and three runs scored in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win. He was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one hit in four innings.
Owen Frye also was 3 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored. Reilly Kopaniasz and Andrew Cheripika each scored three times. Forest Park is 6-1 in the district and 12-5 overall.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 8, POTOMAC 1: Host Mountain View led 5-0 after the first two innings and held Potomac (7-8) to four hits total.
SOFTBALL
FOREST PARK 14, HYLTON 5: Lexi Murphy had 5 strikeouts in the circle. Janel Day hit two home runs. Jenna Langley went 3 for 4. Lexi Murphy went 3 for 5.
Day, Kiersten Miller and Olivia Langley all went 2 for 4. Shea Murphy went 2 for 3. Day and Kiersten Miller both had 3 RBI. Lexi Murphy had 2 RBI. The Bruins improve to 3-3 in the Cardinal District and 3-7 overall.
Other scores
Mountain View 13, Potomac 3
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 2, POTOMAC 1 (OT): Freshman Bethson Fuentes scored the game-winner in the first overtime period for the Red Wolves (5-2-2 in the Cardinal District, 7-2-2 overall) off an assist from another freshman, Michael Villalta.
Villalta also assisted on sophomore Jose Amaya’s goal.
FOREST PARK 1, WOODBRIDGE 1: Mikey Eberle scored Forest Park’s lone goal off an assist from Brandon Ringold. The Bruins are 4-1-4 in the Cardinal District and 5-3-4 overall.
Other scores
Colgan 2, Hylton 1
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 9, HYLTON 0: Samantha DeGuzman led the Sharks (9-0, 11-1-1) with four goals.
Anna Simmons added two and Alexis Andrews-Thompson and Kamryn Winger each had one in the Cardinal District win.
Other scores
Gar-Field 8, Potomac 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 10, JOHN CHAMPE 6: Lucy Shafer led Battlefield (5-0 in Cedar Run District, 9-1 overall) with five goals.
Rebecca Bartheld added 1 goal, 4 draw controls and 2 ground balls, Gracie Lint nine saves and Natalie Moul 3 draw controls and 2 ground balls.
Kendra Harris, Callie Curtis,Avery Cage and Erin Sweeney all had 1 goal.
Other scores
Patriot 18, Gainesville 3
BOYS LACROSSE
Scores
Battlefield 18, John Champe 3
