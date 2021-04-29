soccer generic.jpg

Northern Virginia soccer

BOYS SOCCER

GAR-FIELD 3, BRENTSVILLE 0: David Gonzalez, Diego Carillo, and Jorge Duran scored goals for Gar-Field (1-0). Freshman Benjamin Velasquez anchored the defense in posting the shutout.

OTHER SCORES

Potomac 4, Hylton 3

GIRLS SOCCER

BRENTSVILLE 6, GAR-FIELD 0: Abby Lewis scored three goals, Madison Fitzpatrick two goals and Peyton McGovern one goal and two assists. Maddie Howells had two assists

OTHER SCORES

Potomac 5, Hylton 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

COLGAN 15, OSBOURN PARK 0: Danielle Jimenez had 5 goals and both Paige Padberg and Abby Russell had 2 each for Colgan (2-0).  

