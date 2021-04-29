FOREST PARK 19, GAR-FIELD 9 (five innings): For Forest Park (2-0, 2-0), Janel Day went 4 for 4 with a triple, 3 singles, and 4 RBIs. Lexi Murphy went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.
Murphy also pitched for three innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. Grace Miller finished the game allowing four hits.
COLGAN 15, OSBOURN PARK 3 (five innings): Catherine Hopkins went 3 for 4, including a homer, to go along with four RBIs in the Sharks’ non-district victory.
Halee Hawkins was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Kendall Bentley (2 for 4) added two RBIs and two runs scored and Morgan Thornton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
Thornton was the winning pitcher. She allowed no earned runs and three hits, while striking out five over four innings. Colgan is now 1-1.
WOODBRIDGE 12, POTOMAC 2 (five innings): Grace Clary and Jada Holt each homered as the Vikings improved to 2-0 overall and in the Cardinal District.
Both players finished with three RBIs apiece and two hits each.
Clary started the game and struck out six in four innings.
WILLIAM MONROE 17, BRENTSVILLE 8: For Brentsville, Lexie Reid went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Rachel Edwards went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.
