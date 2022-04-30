OSBOURN 3, GAINESVILLE 2 (12 innings): The Cedar Run District game was tied at two Friday with Osbourn batting in the top of the twelfth when Noah Wilsher grounded out, scoring the go ahead run.
The pitching was strong on both sides.
Osbourn knotted the game up at two in the top of the seventh inning, when RJ Donahue singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.
Tyler Husband led the Osbourn to victory on the hill. The righty surrendered zero runs on two hits over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out nine.
Ryan Petro took the loss for Gainesville. The pitcher allowed three hits and one run over three innings, striking out six and walking zero.
Brayden Weeks started the game for Osbourn. The southpaw allowed one hit and two runs over four and a third innings, striking out four.
RJ Donahue went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Osbourn (3-5, 5-9) in hits.
Lucas Marrero and Wyatt Bach each had two hits for Gainesville.
Gainesville (5-5, 10-6) led 2-0 through the first six innings.
BATTLEFIELD 3, OSBOURN PARK 0: Carson Estridge and Jack Robinson combined on a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts over seven innings in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Estridge started the game and struck out nine in five innings, while giving up one hit. Robinson recorded the save.
Joey Swekosky was 3 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. Kehler Hamilton added two hits and two runs scored. Battlefield is 8-1 in the district and 13-2 overall.
COLGAN 19, GAR-FIELD 0: Carter Newman, Jae’dan Carter and Evan Blanchard each drove in three runs apiece as the Sharks (7-0, 16-1) won at home in a Cardinal District game.
Carter hit a home run and Blanchard finished the game 3 for 3.
Connor Knox started the game and allowed one hit, while striking out five in three innings. Ryan Kennedy pitched the final two innings, striking out three.
Other scores
John Champe 11, Unity Reed 0
William Monroe 7, Brentsville 0
