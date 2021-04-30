GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 19, FOREST PARK 1: Sophia Passa scored five goals, Mary Cammas and Julia Henry four each, Ashley Fightmaster three, Sophia Browning two and Chloe Annibell one for Patriot.
Goalie Maddie Conroy recorded seven saves in the first half.
BATTLEFIELD 10, COLGAN 9: For Battlefield, Callie Curtis had two goals, eight draw controls and five ground balls, Brooke Frishman had one goal, five draw controls and six ground balls, Sophia Gonzalez two goals and Lucy Shafter two goals and one assist.
WOODBRIDGE 22, OSBOURN 1: For Woodbridge, senior captain Ella Creagh led the way with 6 goals and 4 assists, Junior Alicia Ober had 12 draw controls, junior MacKenzie Burke 5 goals and junior captain Kara Trullender four goals and two assists.
OTHER SCORES
James Monroe 10, Brentsville 9 (OT)
BOYS LACROSSE
BRENTSVILLE 17, JAMES MONROE 10: For Brentsville, Austin Stroud has 2 goals and 13 assists, Will Tomlinson 6 goals, Carlton Benton 3 goals, Nick Griffin, 1 goal, Andy Nguyen two assists, Gavin Brown three goals and Noah Callahan two goals.
BATTLEFIELD 11, COLGAN 7: Stefan Granados recorded five goals, Brady Bullock two goals, Brodie Carroll one goa, Ronan Cleary one goal and three assists, Austin Nevins one goal and Jake Davis one goal and one assist.
Osbourn Park 17, Gar-Field 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.