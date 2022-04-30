GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 6, WILLIAM MONROE 0: Peyton McGovern and Madison Fitzpatrick each scored two goals in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win Friday.
Maddie Howells and Valentina Nardone accounted for the other two goals. Fitzpatrick, Riley French, Peyton McGovern (two) and Hannah Case each had assists.
Head coach Sonny Barrickman won his 100th game. Brentsville improves to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the district.
BATTLEFIELD 7, OSBOURN PARK 1: Isabel Kelly scored three goals and Logan Davis two in the Cedar Run District win.
Taylor Beckmeyer and McKenna Kolasch also scored a goal each for the Bobcats (6-2, 7-3 overall).
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 3, OSBOURN PARK 1: Battlefield's first goal came from Yazan Yaghmmour off a free kick from Amari Benjamin.
The second score came off an OP own goal forced by Adam Saidq’s pressure. Danis Jacevic tallied the third goal off an assist from Saidq.
Luke Boggess had two huge saves in the 2nd half. Battlefield is 9-1-2 overall and 7-1-2 in the Cedar Run District.
Adhbuth Sista scored Osbourn Park’s lone goal.
OSBOURN 8, GAINESVILLE 0: Osbourn goals were scored by Daniel Ramirez (2), Cooper Noseworthy, Noel Sotelo, Erith Garcia, Brandon Loarte, Juan Reyes and Elias SanJuan.
Osbourn is 6-0-4 in the Cedar Run District and 8-0-4 overall.
