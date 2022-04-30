OSBOURN PARK 5, BATTLEFIELD 4: Samantha Borrayo singled in the top of the seventh to score the game-winning run Friday as Osbourn Park handed Battlefield its first loss of the season.
Borrayo finished the game 4 or 4 with two RBI. Darrah Nickens, Alena Hillyard and Cassie Mills each had two hits.
Hillyard allowed 10 hits, three earned runs and three walks and struck out five in seven innings for the win.
Battlefield (7-1 in Cedar Run District, 11-1 overall) led 2-0 at the end of the first inning before Osbourn Park (6-1, 9-2) scored three runs in the top of the third.
Sage Viar and Aiko Conaway each had two hits and two RBI for Battlefield. Conaway took the loss. She allowed 15 hits, four earned runs and two walks and struck out seven in seven innings.
GAINESVILLE 9, OSBOURN 6: Mia Farhat was 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored and Hannah Itayem and Cara Smayda each had three hits for Gainesville (2-6 in Cedar Run District, 6-7 overall).
Alyssa Brady got the win on the mound. She struck out 10 and allowed three earned runs, one walk and 11 hits in seven innings.
COLGAN 22, GAR-FIELD 0: Ava Johns allowed two hits over five innings and struck out three for Colgan (5-1 in Cardinal District, 7-6 overall.)
Chloe Mussman hit a grand slam on her only at bat of the night. Mari Roman was 4 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBI.
WILLIAM MONROE 5, BRENTSVILLE 2: Host William Monroe scored three runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fifth to win the Class 3 Northwestern District game.
Ellie Post and Tea Cornett each had an RBI for Brentsville (3-1, 8-4).
