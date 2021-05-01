SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 10, GEORGE MASON 0: Tea Cornett threw a perfect game Friday in the Tigers’ Class 3 Northwestern District win.
In five innings, Cornett struck out 11 and threw a total of 63 pitches.
Offensively, Ellie Post and Cornett each had two hits and two RBIs. Post added three runs scored.
BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 5, GEORGE MASON 4: The visiting Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh in Friday’s Class 3 Northwestern District victory.
Zach Westenhofer began the rally with a single that scored two runs.
Reliever Jason Boak was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and allowed one earned run, two hits and two walks in the final 2.2 innings.
OSBOURN PARK 13, UNITY REED 7: Ben Riddick went 3 for 5 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored Friday in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win.
JD Petro added three hits on four at-bats with three runs scored and Luke Poteat was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
For Unity Reed, Nash McCarthy was 1 for 2 with three runs scored. Dimitri Gallegos and Kyle Romano each scored two runs.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 1, PATRIOT 0: Daniel Ramirez scored the Eagles’ lone goal off an assist from Cristian Lopez.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 5, Battlefield 3
John Champe 1, Battlefield 0 (girls soccer)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.