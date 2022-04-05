SOFTBALL
GAR-FIELD 13, WT WOODSON 11: The Red Wolves scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and then held off the Cavaliers to win Monday’s non-district game.
Madison George had three RBIs and Katya Figaro, McKenzie Dewhurst and Chaya Tyler each had two RBIs for Gar-Field (4-2). George recorded two doubles and Figaro a home run.
Amaya McPherson was the winning pitcher. She struck out four and allowed nine hits, five earned runs and five walks in five innings.
PATRIOT 3, FOREST PARK 1: Reagan Trottman gave up no walks or earned runs, while allowing eight hits and striking out two for the win.
Ella Roberson had two hits for Patriot (4-2). The Pioneers broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
For Forest Park (1-4), Madisyn Olsen went 3 for 4. Janel Day went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Jenna Langley totaled five strikeouts.
BRENTSVILLE 9, FAUQUIER 0: Tea Cornett threw a three-hit shutout for Brentsville (5-3). She struck out three and allowed one walk in seven innings.
Reagan Cullen and Ellie Post each homered for the Tigers. Post finished going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored and Natalie Quinlan also had two RBIs.
STONE BRIDGE 1, OSBOURN PARK 0: The Bulldogs scored the game’s lone run in the top of the sixth.
Alena Hillyard took the loss for Osbourn Park (5-2). She struck out seven and gave up three walks, one run and one hit in seven innings.
Osbourn Park totaled three hits for the game.
Kayla Fekel struck out 18 for Stone Bridge over seven innings to earn the win.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY 4, GAINESVILLE 3: Host Rappahannock scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Alyssa Brady went 6.1 innings for Gainesville (4-4). She struck out four and allowed seven hits, two walks and one earned run.
BASEBALL
BRENTSVILLE 6, FAUQUIER 5: The visiting Tigers scored two runs in the top of the seventh in Monday's non-district victory.
JJ Hand recorded the game-winning run after drawing a walk.
Fauquier took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third before Brentsville (6-2) rallied with one run in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Hand, Donavan Boles and Danny Farrell each had RBIs. Brayden Hutchison was the winning pitcher. He struck out nine and allowed two walks, no earned runs and six hits in six innings. Charlie Monfort pitched the final inning and earned the save. He struck out two.
