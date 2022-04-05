BOYS
BATTLEFIELD 9, PATRIOT 6: In a battle of unbeatens, the Bobcats came out on top in Monday’s non-district win.
Austin Nevins led Battlefield (6-0) with three goals.
Noah Elazar, Ronan Cleary, Braydon Colliver, Evan Glaze, Owen George and Abraham Al-Khalili all had one goal each for the Bobcats.
John Fisher recorded 11 saves in goal for Battlefield.
OSBOURN PARK 11, OSBOURN 7: Osbourn Park (4-1) was led by four goals and one assist apiece by both Quentin Davis and Costa Kaloudelis, while Will Potts added one goal and one assist.
Carter Lyons and Blake Myers rounded out the scoring while Noah Sutton and Adam Forysiak each tallied an assist. Goalie Alex Azar made 8 saves.
