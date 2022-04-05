GIRLS
BRENTSVILLE 9, FAUQUIER 0: Madison Fitzpatrick recorded two goals and two assists as the Tigers improved to 5-0 with the non-district win.
Peyton McGovern added one goal and two assists, Grace Walker, Maddie Howells, Lola Glessner and Riley French one goal apiece and Valentina Nardone one goal and one assist and Taylor McGovern one goal and three assists.
COLGAN 13, POTOMAC 0: This game ended at halftime after the Sharks (3-0 in Cardinal District, 5-1-1 overall) scored all their goals in the first half.
Potomac is 0-5 in the district and 0-6 overall.
BOYS
BRENTSVILLE 1, FAUQUIER 0: With two minutes left in overtime, Emmett Howard found the net for the Tigers. Blake Fletcher got the assist.
Brentsville (1-2-2) saw outstanding play from Jaiden Borba, Kai Markham and Dylan Spencer defensively to keep Fauquier off the scoreboard.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 3, GAR-FIELD 2: Eric Solorsano scored both Gar-Field goals, one in each half.
Freedom is 3-1 in the Cardinal District and 3-1 overall. Gar-Field falls to 2-2 and 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.