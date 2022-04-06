BASEBALL
COLGAN 5, POTOMAC 0: Brandon Cassedy improved to 4-0 Tuesday after striking out eight in five innings as the host Sharks (3-0 in Cardinal District, 8-0 overall) recorded their fourth straight shutout. Cassedy has yet to allow an earned run in five outings and 19 innings this season.
John Stansbury had two RBIs for Colgan and Cassedy, Brett Renfrow and Carter Newman one each.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 11, POTOMAC 5: The host Sharks broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the fifth by scoring seven runs en route to the Cardinal District win.
Jordan Hern got things started with a double. Ashley Hairfield, Izzy Adame, and Addi Leck each had two hits for Colgan (3-0, 4-3).
Ava Johns picked up the win. She struck out seven and allowed seven walks, four hits and two earned runs in seven innings.
WEST POTOMAC 14, GAR-FIELD 3: Host West Potomac scored five runs in the bottom of the first before adding two runs each in the next two innings and then four in the fourth.
Gar-Field falls to 4-3.
