GIRLS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 3, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 2: Jazmin Jackson scored all three Yellow Jacket goals, including the game-winner in the 76th minute.
Rookie goalie Melina Barrientos came up with big saves for Osbourn Park (2-2 in Cedar Run District, 2-4 overall).
PATRIOT 8, GAINESVILLE 0: Camille Daniel scored four goals and Natalie Zeger two to lead Patriot (3-0-1 in Cedar Run District, 5-1-1 overall).
Nenah Connors and Carly Brock scored the Pioneers’ other two goals.
OTHER SCORES
John Champe 6, Battlefield 4
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 8, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3: Jason Carcamo led Osbourn Park (3-1-1 in Cedar Run District, 5-1-1 overall) with four goals.
Daniel Flores had one goal and two assists and Ashby Barbee, Jorge Alvarez and Daniel Diaz each had a goal.
Kevin Sandoval recorded two assists and Jorge Ortego one assist.
PATRIOT 5, GAINESVILLE 0: AJ Schuetz recorded two goals and two assists as the Pioneers improved to 2-2-1 in the Cedar Run District and 3-3-1 overall.
Anthony Cuzmar, Jake Gibson and Maxwell Hall also scored goals for Patriot. Gibson, Kyan Laureano and Caleb Ashes added assists.
Will Lash posted the shutout in goal. Danny Spittle, Kelechi Eze, Chidi Eze, Josue Navas provided standout defensive play.
GAR-FIELD 4, POTOMAC 1: Captains Bryan Galvan and Benjamin Velasquez scored two goals in the first half and Andy Flores and Jefferson Lopez-Coreas two goals in the second half for Gar-Field (3-2 in Cardinal District, 4-2 overall).
Galvan tallied his goal off a free kick and Velasquez scored his goal off a 30-yard shot.
OSBOURN 0, UNITY REED 0: The Eagles and the Lions tied in the Cedar Run District match. Osbourn is 4-0-1 in the district and 6-0-1 overall. Unity Reed is 0-4-1 in both.
