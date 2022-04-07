GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 22, PATRIOT 4: Grace Patane led Battlefield (4-1) with four goals and two assists.
Kendra Harris also scored four goals.
Lucy Shafer had three goals and one assist, Erin Sweeney three goals and one assist, Avery Cage three goals, Natalie Moul two goals and one assist, Callie Curtis seven draw controls, one goal and one assist and Addie Curtis one goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 2, WOODBRIDGE 1: Mia Arevalo-Delcid and Samantha DeGuzman each scored a goal put the Sharks (4-0 in the Cardinal District, 6-1-1 overall) up 2-0 at halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 6, OSBOURN 1: Battlefield goals were scored by Emory Davis, Logan Davis, Isabel Kemp, McKenna Kolasch, Kaeli Luong, and Lily Wright. Battlefield is now 4-1 in the Cedar Run District and 5-2 overall.
Jennifer Zepeda scored Osbourn’s goal off an assist from Lucero Romero Hernandez.
OTHER SCORES
Freedom-South Riding 8, Gainesville 0
Forest Park 2, Riverbend 1
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 1, RIVERBEND 0: Jayden Ansah scored the game’s lone goal. It was unassisted.
Nico Pinell recorded the shutout in goal. Forest Park is 3-3-1 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Woodbridge 1, Colgan 0
